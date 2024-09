Route 309 SB in Bucks County closed due to overturned truck

The crash was reported Thursday just after 7 a.m. on Rt. 309, between Route 563 and Route 152 in Bucks County.

TELFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was injured in an accident in Telford, Pennsylvania. Route 309 southbound is closed in Bucks County due to the incident.

The Route 309 southbound, between Route 563 and Route 152, is closed in Bucks County due to an accident.

State police say they expect the roadway to be closed for about two hours while they investigate and work to clean up the accident.

