The school plans to announce an interim president next month.

Rowan College president stepping down after 15 years

Fred Keating is the longest serving president in the school's 59-year history.

Fred Keating is the longest serving president in the school's 59-year history.

Keating will be transitioning into a new leadership position with Rowan University in Glassboro, beginning in July.