Rowers, spectators embrace the rain for the Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite the steady raindrops, thousands of fans stood along Kelly Drive to support the hundreds of high school rowers at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta on Saturday.

"It's been really great to be out here, even in the rain. You can see it on my glasses," said Katie Madigan, who traveled from Virginia to cheer on her son Tony as he competed in the race.

"It's okay. You just get used to it," said Madigan. "The rowers are wet, so we might as well be wet, too."

"It has been absolutely fantastic," said Bonnie Mueller, the Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia commodore. "The weather is perfect for rowing. Might be a little wet for our fans, but it's flat water and fast boats."

Senior Ella Dowley from Washington D.C. and owner of Bow Ballis one of the rowers who embraces racing in the wet weather.

"I like to joke every time I'm here to race, it's raining," said Dowley. "So, I'm kinda used to it at this point, but it's been fun. I personally love the rain."

However, in Manayunk, there were not as many rain enthusiasts walking on Main Street.

"Oh, I hate the rain. I melt," said Alexis Secara from South Philadelphia.

"I don't like it. I don't like it," said Renee Olsovsky from Kempton. "We were at a graduation today, so it's too bad it wasn't a little nicer for pictures."

"We don't like rain at all, so we try to find some things to do," said Anthony Letizio.

They spent their rainy Saturday indoors, but hope for sunnier days ahead.

"Just getting outside and enjoying the sun," said Olsovsky. "I just think it brightens everyone's mood."

"We like to run and bike," said Secara. "So, exercise outside and walk our dog," Secara.

"A rainbow if we see one," said Dowley.