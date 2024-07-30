Runaway pony named Bolt who escaped barn in New Castle County returned to owner

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A runaway pony was captured in New Castle County after an hours-long escape on Monday.

On Tuesday, the pony named Bolt was reunited with his owner, Hannah Verderame.

She told Action News all about his daring escape.

Verderame said Bolt left their barn in Wilmington early in the morning after knocking down a fence. It then took police several hours to catch up with Bolt.

It's also not the first time Bolt escaped, according to Verderame.

As for police in New Castle County, officers say the search for Bolt was a nice break from their day-to-day duties.

Bolt's owner says she will now secure the fence with water-filled barrels so he can't knock them down and make another run for it.