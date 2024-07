Police in New Castle County track down runaway pony named Bolt

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- An unusual chase ended after a few hours in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday.

Police in New Castle County shared photos of the runaway pony they tracked down.

His name is Bolt, and officers say he escaped by knocking down his fence overnight.

Officers first spotted Bolt around 7 a.m. trotting down Lynthwaite Farm Lane near the Village of Rocky Run.

They were finally able to catch him around 9 p.m.