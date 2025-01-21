'Safe Harbor' shelter is a beacon of hope for homeless in Chester County

Residents like Ivis Gonzalez found a temporary home at Safe Harbor of Chester County, and used its guiding light to turn their lives around.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's a beacon of hope for those experiencing homelessness in Chester County.

The shelter, known as 'Safe Harbor of Chester County,' has been providing emergency housing, food, and more since the 1990s.

In addition to providing three meals per day, Safe Harbor connects residents with resources for mental health, job training, financial aid, and more.

They are supported by donations, volunteerism, and the funding of grants, corporate sponsors, and foundations such as the Foxwynd Foundation.

Watch the video above to see how their mission changes lives.

To learn more about Safe Harbor of Chester County, visit their website.

