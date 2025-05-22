Private plane involved in deadly crash in San Diego originated in New Jersey, flight data shows

TETERBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- The private plane involved in a deadly crash in San Diego originated in Teterboro, New Jersey, on Wednesday night before stopping in Wichita, Kansas, for an hour, probably to refuel, and was inbound to San Diego at the time of the crash.

The Cessna 550 arrived at Teterboro from Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sunday night and appears to have been sitting there until Wednesday night, according to its flight history.

It had been flying around the country for the past week, with with no other stops in Teterboro. The most consistent airports it has used are in the San Diego area.

The aircraft crashed just before 4 a.m. into the U.S. military's largest housing neighborhood, appearing to strike at least one home that had a charred and collapsed roof and smashing through half a dozen vehicles. About 10 homes suffered damage but no one inside the homes needed transport to the hospital, authorities said.

It is not yet clear how many people were on board at the time of the crash.

The airport in Teterboro is about six miles from Manhattan and is frequently used by private and corporate jets.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)