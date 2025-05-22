Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood, setting homes and cars on fire

Authorities were responding to a possible aircraft crash in the San Diego area Thursday morning.

Authorities were responding to a possible aircraft crash in the San Diego area Thursday morning.

Authorities were responding to a possible aircraft crash in the San Diego area Thursday morning.

Authorities were responding to a possible aircraft crash in the San Diego area Thursday morning.

SAN DIEGO -- A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday, setting about 15 homes on fire and forcing the evacuations of homes along several blocks, authorities said.

"We have jet fuel all over the place," Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference. "Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now."

He said "there is a direct hit to multiple homes" in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

It was not known if there were any injuries.

The small private jet crashed seconds before landing at about 3:45 am. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was flying from Wichita to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it crashed. It was roughly 500 feet in the air at its last radar check-in, according to the FAA.

"A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m.local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time," the FAA said in a statement.

"The number of people on board is unknown at this time," the FAA said in a statement.

The plane can carry six to eight people.

ABC News contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.