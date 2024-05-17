Philadelphia police solve teen's death after six-year investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six years and six days after the death of 17-year-old Sandrea Williams, investigators believe they know who shot her.

"When she called me, it was like that night that Sandrea died. That same tone, that same scream," said Naisha Rhoden, of the call she received from her sister that the case involving Sandrea had been solved.

Police identified two men who they said were responsible for her shooting death on N. Simpson Street in West Philadelphia in 2018. Devin Bryant, who was 17 at the time of the murder, turned himself in to police. However, police are still searching for Salik White.

The shooting left Williams dead and two other teens injured.

READ MORE: Prayer walk for teen gunned down in front of her West Philadelphia home

Investigators said the shooting was the result of a feud between two groups, and solving the crime took years of detective work piecing together ballistic, electronic and other evidence. They said solving the case after so many years sends a message.

"If your loved one has been shot, your loved one has been killed, we haven't forgotten about you," said Assistant District Attorney Jeff Palmer.

After so many years had passed, the family admitted there were times they never thought the case would be solved.

"At some point, I did lose hope," said Rhoden. "God and time equal justice,"