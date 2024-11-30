Santa skates into Dilworth Park to start the winter season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been a Jones family tradition since the early 90s!

"I've been coming since they started the Santa train with my children who are now grown, and I'm bringing the grands and the great grands," said Pansy Jones from West Philadelphia.

Santa skated into the winter season at the Rothman Ice Rink at Dilworth Park in Center City, sponsored by 6abc.

"Philly is one of my favorite places to be, so many kind faces," said Santa, "I love being here every year!"

Sara Heindorf, from Havertown, brought her two little girls.

"The lights, the music, the atmosphere. We just went to the Christmas Village, it's so exciting. We love it," Heindorf said.

When asked how people in our region have been behaving this year, Santa had good news.

"I've been checking my list," he said, "and there's a lot of naughty and nice names on there, but more nice names."