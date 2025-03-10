Saquon Barkley given key to City of Allentown, proclamation honoring Eagles' star running back

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley returned to the Lehigh Valley to receive a special honor on Sunday.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a celebration fit for a hometown hero.

Thousands of fans flocked to Allentown's PPL Center to see the Super Bowl champ.

Barkley met with young fans, taking pictures and signing gear before taking the stage with his parents.

He received a key to the City of Allentown and a proclamation from Whitehall Township Mayor Joseph Marx, which is where the running back grew up.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk proclaimed March 9, 2025, Saquon Barkley Day.

Fifty percent of ticket sales from the event will support Barkley's charitable organization, the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, which was named for Saquon and his grandmother. It helps underserved youth excel in education and sports.

