24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Saquon Barkley given key to City of Allentown, proclamation honoring Eagles' star running back

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, March 10, 2025 1:11PM
Saquon Barkley honored in Allentown with key to city
Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley returned to the Lehigh Valley to receive a special honor on Sunday.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a celebration fit for a hometown hero.

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley returned to the Lehigh Valley to receive a special honor on Sunday.

Thousands of fans flocked to Allentown's PPL Center to see the Super Bowl champ.

Barkley met with young fans, taking pictures and signing gear before taking the stage with his parents.

He received a key to the City of Allentown and a proclamation from Whitehall Township Mayor Joseph Marx, which is where the running back grew up.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk proclaimed March 9, 2025, Saquon Barkley Day.

Fifty percent of ticket sales from the event will support Barkley's charitable organization, the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, which was named for Saquon and his grandmother. It helps underserved youth excel in education and sports.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW