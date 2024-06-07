Springfield School District plans to close the ecology center and turn it into a green space.

Delco school community upset over closure of ecology center that houses Shelly the tortoise

Delco school community upset over closure of ecology center that houses Shelly the tortoise

Delco school community upset over closure of ecology center that houses Shelly the tortoise

Delco school community upset over closure of ecology center that houses Shelly the tortoise

Delco school community upset over closure of ecology center that houses Shelly the tortoise

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The end of the school year marks the beginning of a debate over the ecology center at Scenic Hills Elementary School in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

The school district has opted to close the ecology center, which has stood in the school's center courtyard for 26 years.

"The ecology center is really special. It's in the center of the school, the heart of the school," said Kate Whitney, who is a parent of two students at the school.

Whitney organized a peaceful protest at the school Friday, calling for the school district to reconsider its decision.

For many students, the ecology center has become a calming space and an outdoor learning center.

"It looks very nice and there's a ton of animals there," said Mena Yarnell who is a student at the school.

Her brother, Liam, agrees.

"It has a giant pond and it's nice," he said of the ecology center.

The center is also home to an African spurred tortoise who has lived at the school for 24 years.

"He is quite large. His name is Shelly and he calls this place home," said Whitney.

Shelly will have to go to a new home now, as Springfield School District plans to close the ecology center and turn it into a green space. The school district revealed plans that include landscaping, taking out water features, and safely remove all the animals including ducks, box turtles and Shelly the tortoise.

"I think it's really sad," said 5th grader Ava Whitney. "I don't think he deserves that after him spending all this time at this school. He helps a lot of people out."

"I am very upset," said Kate Whitney. "This is such a unique and special space for the kids."

Springfield School District says the ecology center holds hazards like animal waste, rodents and drowning risks for students.

The district declined to speak on camera, but directed 6abc to a statement on its website, which read in part, "The space presents a significant risk of harm to our school community... we can no longer maintain it in a safe and sustainable manner."

But Whitney says the safety concerns aren't valid.

"All of the things they have cited as a safety issue are easily fixable," she said, adding that the school district is not financially responsible for maintaining the ecology center.

"The school doesn't need any funding for it. It's fully funded by the PTA," she said.

The staffer who has cared for Shelly for decades is retiring.

"With her retirement, (the school district) told her that she had to take Shelly with her," said Whitney.

This group that protested in front of the school on Friday now hopes to save Shelly and the entire ecology center.

"We are really upset about what's happening and we're gonna put up a fight," said Whitney.