Scholarship program launched for students in lower Bucks County

Bucks County Community College will launch a new scholarship program, thanks to a generous donation.

Philanthropists Gene and Marlene Epstein presented a check for $100,000 on Friday.

The money will be used to offer scholarships for people who have graduated from high schools in the lower Bucks County area.

Those who are chosen can attend the college for free for their first year, starting in the fall of 2025.

Students from the following high schools are eligible:

-Bensalem

-Bristol Borough

-Bucks County Technical High School

-Bishop Conwell/Egan

-Harry S Truman

-Morrisville

-Neshaminy

