School Spirit: Sun Valley High School performs at 6abc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It wouldn't be Friday without a little school spirit, and today we got the honor of being in the presence of greatness!

The Sun Valley High School marching band is no ordinary band, but the three-time state champion.

They gave us a sneak peek of the show that they will perform on Saturday to defend their title.

Christie Ileto has a look.