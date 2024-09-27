Schuylkill Expressway eastbound closure in Grays Ferry set for weekend of Sept. 27

The first of several planned closures of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) eastbound in Philadelphia is now set to happen the weekend of Sept. 27.

The first of several planned closures of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) eastbound in Philadelphia is now set to happen the weekend of Sept. 27.

The first of several planned closures of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) eastbound in Philadelphia is now set to happen the weekend of Sept. 27.

The first of several planned closures of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) eastbound in Philadelphia is now set to happen the weekend of Sept. 27.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first of several planned closures of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) eastbound in Philadelphia is now set to happen the weekend of Sept. 27.

The closure was postponed by a week because of issues with a contractor's materials.

The highway will be closed from the University City Exit and the 34th Street Exit.

The closure dates and times are:

*9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 until 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

The rest of the planned closures are set for:

*9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 4 until 4 a.m. on Mon., Oct. 7

*9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 11 until 6 a.m. on Sun., Oct. 13

This project will focus on repairs to the bridge deck and riding surfaces in the eastbound lanes of both the I-76 land and river bridges.

The bridges are used by a combined 38,000 vehicles daily.

Work crews will be replacing the current asphalt with a longer-lasting material that PennDOT says will help prevent issues like surface cracking and potholes.

PennDOT says drivers can check on current conditions on major roadways by visiting https://www.511pa.com/

Drivers can find a list of a complete list of PennDOT District 6 construction projects here: https://www.penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/district-6/Pages/Philly-Regional-Traffic-Bulletin.aspx

PennDOT also recommends following regional alerts which will be posted on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/511PAPhilly