First of 4 Schuylkill Expressway eastbound closures in Philadelphia canceled this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first of four planned closures of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) eastbound in Philadelphia was canceled this weekend, according to PennDOT.

Officials initially said the eastbound highway would be closed from the University City Exit and the 34th Street Exit in the Grays Ferry section of the city starting the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 21.

On Saturday, a PennDOT spokesperson said that road closure was canceled and drivers should disregard the information.

PennDOT officials said materials made at a contractor's asphalt plant for this weekend did not test as well as experts hoped for. Because of that, PennDOT said it would rather cancel the scheduled road closure rather than apply "inferior overlay."

A new travel advisory is set to be issued before the next scheduled closure of I-76 East from 9 p.m. Friday, September 27 to 4 a.m. Monday, September 30.

The rest of the planned closures are set for:

*9 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 27 until 4 a.m. on Mon., Sept. 30

*9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 4 until 4 a.m. on Mon., Oct. 7

*9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 11 until 6 a.m. on Sun., Oct. 13

This project will focus on repairs to the bridge deck and riding surfaces in the eastbound lanes of both the I-76 land and river bridges.

The bridges are used by a combined 38,000 vehicles daily. That's why PennDOT says this is a project that can't wait any longer.

"We don't think it's going to hold up another winter. We've been performing temporary repairs for some time, but now's the time for a more comprehensive repair," said PennDOT Deputy Communications Director Brad Rudolph.

PennDOT will be replacing the current asphalt with a longer-lasting material that it says will help prevent issues like surface cracking and potholes.

PennDOT has communicated with resources like Apple Maps and Waze. They've also mapped out a half-mile detour.

"It's going to take you off at Grey's Ferry/University, which is that last exit you can get off of, then it's going to take you right over the University Avenue Bridge which turns into 34th Street, and then you will hop on 76 East from there," said Rudolph.

PennDOT says drivers can check on current conditions on major roadways by visiting https://www.511pa.com/

Drivers can find a list of a complete list of PennDOT District 6 construction projects here: https://www.penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/district-6/Pages/Philly-Regional-Traffic-Bulletin.aspx

PennDOT also recommends following regional alerts which will be posted on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/511PAPhilly