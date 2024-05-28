Mechanics say the best advice for drivers is to take it slow.

Problematic potholes on I-76 are becoming costly for both drivers and PennDOT

Problematic potholes on I-76 are becoming costly for both drivers and PennDOT

Problematic potholes on I-76 are becoming costly for both drivers and PennDOT

Problematic potholes on I-76 are becoming costly for both drivers and PennDOT

Problematic potholes on I-76 are becoming costly for both drivers and PennDOT

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Problematic potholes along the Schuylkill Expressway are causing both drivers and PennDOT to shell out a lot of cash.

PennDOT says it spent $4.6 million in 2024 in the five-county region around Philadelphia fixing potholes. It's used 36 tons of asphalt for repairs on I-76 alone.

At Main Line Auto Center in Bala Cynwyd, mechanics have their hands full working on tires.

"When the tire contacts the pothole, there's not much give, and the pothole kind of traces out of the sidewall and you have a blowout," said Eric Umlauf.

SEE ALSO: Action News finds questionable street repairs by the City of Philadelphia

Action News checked 100 ditches across the city. We found roughly 30% were completed improperly.

The fix isn't exactly cheap either.

"It can range anywhere from say $300 to $1,000 depending on if you have to replace a tire, or suspension component," said Umlauf.

PennDOT says the cost of pothole repair this year is pacing well ahead of 2023.

"Last year we were about $6.5 million for the entire year, so we're already at $4.6 million, and we're not even in June yet. It's been a very active pothole season for sure," said PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph.

In particular, I-76 near City Avenue has become a problem spot. Video from Chopper 6 shows vehicles flying over potholes and some cars pulled over onto the shoulder.

PennDOT says wet weather this spring is exasperating the issue.

"Rain gets in the cracks and all of a sudden crevices develop underneath and it caves in," said Rudolph.

He added that crews continue to do temporary repairs on potholes as roadwork on a preservation project on I-76 continues into its second year.

"We're trying to kind of hold up these areas until the paving can come through, so our maintenance crews have been out there a lot. Our contractors have been out there a lot, kind of patching potholes to hold it up until this project moved through," said Rudolph.

Mechanics say the best advice for drivers is to take it slow.

"The more you slow down, the better chance you have to survive it. Going high speed, you really run the risk of also damaging suspension too," said Umlauf.

PennDOT says roadwork on I-76 is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Crews hope the driving surface will be fresh and level by then, and there will be fewer problematic potholes.