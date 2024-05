Science lesson comes full circle for Perkiomen Valley middle schools

Science lesson comes full circle for Perkiomen Valley middle schools

Science lesson comes full circle for Perkiomen Valley middle schools

Science lesson comes full circle for Perkiomen Valley middle schools

Science lesson comes full circle for Perkiomen Valley middle schools

SCHWENKSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A science lesson came full circle for middle school students in Schwenksville, Montgomery County on Thursday morning.

The 7th graders from Perkiomen Valley Middle School West spent the year studying cold water ecosystems and the life cycle of trout.

The lesson culminated with the release of young trout into the water at the Perkiomen Watershed Conservancy.