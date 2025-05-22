Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5M sold in Delaware County

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million was sold in Delaware County.

The $50 Lion's Share Scratch-Off ticket was sold at the Pantry Food Mart in the 600 block of South Avenue in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced on Thursday.

The Food Mart will get $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

This is the third multi-million-dollar winning scratch-off ticket announced in the Philadelphia region this month, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

Another person bought a winning $50 Lion's Share Scratch-Off, also worth $5 million, at the Lin Harbinson Ince. (Philly's Beverage) in the 5800 block of Harbison Avenue in the city's Wissinoming section.

Another person won $3 million on a $30 3s a Charm scratch-off lottery ticket that was sold at Guavaberry Foods & Drinks in the 700 block of South 4th Street in the city's Queen Village section.

Officials did not say when the tickets were sold.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.

Officials said winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

