2 winning scratch-off lottery tickets, totaling $8M, sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two scratch-off lottery players in Philadelphia can now call themselves millionaires!

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced this week that two winning scratch-off lottery tickets, totaling $8 million, were sold at two different retailers in Philadelphia.

One person won $5 million on a $50 Lion's Share scratch-off lottery ticket that was sold at the Lin Harbinson Ince. (Philly's Beverage) in the 5800 block of Harbison Avenue in the city's Wissinoming section.

Another person won $3 million on a $30 3s a Charm scratch-off lottery ticket that was sold at Guavaberry Foods & Drinks in the 700 block of South 4th Street in the city's Queen Village section.

Officials did not say when the tickets were sold.

Each retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.

Officials said winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

