Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after mixed verdict; virtual hearing set for Tuesday

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn -- Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers claimed victory outside the federal courthouse on Wednesday, after a jury of eight women and four men acquitted the hip hop mogul of three of the five criminal counts stacked against him.

After the verdict was read, his lawyers wanted him released to his family until sentencing.

A judge denied his bail the request, that left him where he has already spent months, MDC in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The gravity of the moment hit the music mogul as he awaited his fate. A seven-week trial would all come down to this, and that brought Combs to his knees as was seen in court sketches.

He was emotional after the verdicts were read, mouthing, "thank you" to the jury.

Prosecutors had serious charges against Combs that could have landed him in prison for the rest of his life, specifically racketeering conspiracy, that left a jury only with a partial verdict Tuesday night.

But, they were finally able to reach a verdict minutes before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The racketeering conspiracy charge that Combs was acquitted on, would have required jurors to find that he committed at least two of eight underlying crimes.

Combs' family that has been by his side every step of the way, especially his mother at court everyday, had little facial expression, leaving the courthouse, after a judge denied his bail request.

There were smiles earlier in the day from family after the verdict came down, because their father and son will one day return home.

Outside the federal courthouse, droves of supporters celebrated.

Even some critics flooded Pearl Street, reflecting on what some view as a tarnished legacy for the music mogul. For Combs' lawyers, their fight is far from over.

"We are not done fighting," said Marc Agnifilo, defense attorney, "We are just getting started."

"I was really perplexed that the defense team said that they should send Sean Combs home to his family," said Douglas Wigdor, Cassie Ventura's lawyer.

"Because the way he lives his life, even the things we've seen with our own eyes isn't the sort of person who's a role model to their family. I do hope he gets the help that he needs, but I feel like that's probably not going to happen."

As for Combs' sentencing, a judge set a date in October.

Combs defense lawyers are asking for that date to be expedited, and there will be a virtual hearing next Tuesday.

For now, Combs will remain where he's been each and every day for the past 10 months, MDC.