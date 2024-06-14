Search and rescue underway for American hiker who went missing on Greek Island

A retired Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has gone missing in Greece amid a blistering heat wave in the Mediterranean country.

A search and rescue operation is underway for a 59-year-old American who was reported missing Tuesday after failing to return from a hike on a Greek island.

Albert Calibet, a former LA Sheriff's Department deputy, failed to return from a hike on the Greek island Amorgos amid extreme heat, with temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. He was hiking from Aegiali toward Katapola, which takes roughly four hours.

Calibet reportedly began his hike at 7 a.m. local time on Tuesday and was last seen at 11 a.m. by walkers he met with on a trail, according to Hellenic Police.

A woman who runs a small refreshment stand told police she saw him around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, supplying him with water and refreshments.

He was due to meet with a friend between noon and 1 p.m. at the end of a trail, but Calibet never made it to the meetup point, Hellenic Police said.

The friend tried calling Calibet on his phone, but there was no answer, so the friend reported him missing to local authorities.

Calibet has reportedly visited the island many times and knows the trail and area very well.

A Hellenic Fire Department helicopter and a drone are aiding in an aerial reach for Calibet in ravines and areas that are not walkable, while rescue teams have already walked the trail twice, according to police.

Calibet has been a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department since 1998 and has continued to be a part-time employee since he retired in 2018, according to the department.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Calibet's family and friends and our hope is that we can bring him home safely," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna."We are actively collaborating with multiple agencies abroad to provide assistance in the search for Deputy Calibet and will use every resource we have available to bring him back to those who love him."

The brother of the missing American, Oliver Calibet, and the missing American's girlfriend are on their way to Greece to help in the search and rescue efforts for Albert Calibet