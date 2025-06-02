The name and age of the missing boater has not been released.

Search underway for missing boater along Schuylkill River, near the Keim Street Bridge, in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Rescue crews were on the Schuylkill River Sunday night in Pottstown, searching for a missing boater near the Keim Street Bridge.

The bridge links Montgomery and Chester counties, and both counties are involved in the search for the man.

First responders noted high water and a strong current.

On Sunday night, the damaged green boat was hauled out of the dark water.

Officials believe somehow two boaters got caught in pipes under the dismantled bridge around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. One boater got out, and the second man went under.

The bridge is in the process of being torn down.

Action News was there in March for the groundbreaking to rebuild the bridge. The bridge was originally built in 1935 but closed in 2010 due to structural deficiencies.

The contractor posted a video last month showing the pipes being installed and explaining that in order to access the island at the center of the river, a causeway needs to be constructed.

Since the river cannot be diverted, 96-inch diameter, 40-foot-long pipes were placed in the water, with some sections weighing up to 42,000 lbs.

