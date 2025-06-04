Season 5 of Star Vocal Competition kicks off June 5th at new venue in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's the Philadelphia area's answer to American Idol.

Season Five of The Star Vocal Competition kicks off June 5th, and this time the spotlight will shine on our young stars.

Thirty kids, from eight years old to graduating high school seniors, will compete to be the next Star, with prizes to win and special guest judges on hand.

"We let them grow," says producer and director Danny Murphy. "Judges give incredible feedback. They come from Broadway and American Idol and mainstream TV shows to help them grow from week to week. We like to be surrounded by people who uplift the contestants and put them on a platform and guide them to success."

The Star Vocal Competition has kick started some incredible young talent.

Last season's winner, Abbie Parker, recently won a Barrymore Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical. Former contestant Nella Hilden has gone on a national tour.

In the adult category, Penny Samar, a recent finalist on American Idol, won The Star back in October.

"Penny has skyrocketed to huge success after her amazing run on American Idol," Murphy says. "We are so proud of her. I think her being on the show brought us so many more contestants, because once they saw that she started at this local level, I think that it gave a lot of these kids who auditioned this year the vision that this is what they could do, this is who they could be."

Again, The Star Vocal Competition Season 5 kicks off June 5th at the Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester.

The finale is on June 26th.

For details and tickets,CLICK HERE.