Round 1 kicks off Friday, May 31st at 6:30 p.m. at The Gem in Spring City, Chester County, with a winner being crowned June 21.

The Star Vocal Competition in Spring City is finding the Delaware Valley's most talented singers

Who will be crowned the next 'star' of the Delaware Valley? Season 4 of The Star Vocal Competition kicks off Friday night, featuring 18 of our region's most talented 8-17 year olds

Who will be crowned the next 'star' of the Delaware Valley? Season 4 of The Star Vocal Competition kicks off Friday night, featuring 18 of our region's most talented 8-17 year olds

Who will be crowned the next 'star' of the Delaware Valley? Season 4 of The Star Vocal Competition kicks off Friday night, featuring 18 of our region's most talented 8-17 year olds

Who will be crowned the next 'star' of the Delaware Valley? Season 4 of The Star Vocal Competition kicks off Friday night, featuring 18 of our region's most talented 8-17 year olds

SPRING CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We will soon find out who will be crowned the next "Star" of the Delaware Valley.

Season 4 of "The Star Vocal Competition" kicks off Friday night with the 8-17 year old portion of this annual competition.

It features not only a cash prize, but a chance to audition for American Idol judges in the future.

This round features 18 of our region's most talented young people.

"Looking at the list of contestants, we have some of our best talent in the kids competition I've ever seen," says Executive Producer Danny Murphy, who says the contestants go on to great things.

"A couple of our contestants are doing American Idol coming up," he says. "We speed tracked them onto American Idol for this upcoming season. We've also had some other people go on to record albums this past year. It's going to be unbelievable what we see from this group."

The winner of the kids round gets $1,000 and a front-of-the line chance to audition for the judges on American Idol.

Murphy is a musical theater teacher at Chester Charter School for the Arts. He created this competition in 2021 because it's something he says he would have dreamed of as a young, rising performer.

"I never had the opportunity as a kid to be in a singing competition that was strictly based on talent," Murphy says. "In this competition, my biggest focus to find a star. We're looking for our best local talent that can represent us on a national level. We're looking for the best singers that we can find. The people that come through the doors and have auditioned over the past four years, we've just been blown away."

You can cheer on this year's young contestants in the 8-17 year old category. Round 1 kicks off Friday, May 31st at 6:30 p.m. at The Gem in Spring City, Chester County.

There are four rounds and a winner will be crowned on June 21st.

Contestants 18 and older will have a chance to audition this summer. That competition will be held in October.

For more information, visit TheGemSpringCity.com.