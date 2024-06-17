Senior to Senior: A wide-ranging conversation on the state of the LGBTQ+ community

Adam Joseph brings together high school and college seniors along with senior citizens for a state of the LGBTQ+ community.

Adam Joseph brings together high school and college seniors along with senior citizens for a state of the LGBTQ+ community.

Adam Joseph brings together high school and college seniors along with senior citizens for a state of the LGBTQ+ community.

Adam Joseph brings together high school and college seniors along with senior citizens for a state of the LGBTQ+ community.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 2024 is the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

It's been 45 years since the first March on Washington for Gay and Lesbian rights and 20 years since Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage.

At the same time, the ACLU is tracking more than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures across the country.

And last year, the Human Rights Campaign declared a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.

To process those highs and lows, Adam Joseph sat down with high school and college seniors and senior citizens to talk about how far we've come and how far we have to go.