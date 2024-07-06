SEPTA bus driver in Delaware County recovering after being slashed in face; suspect sought

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A SEPTA bus driver is recovering after he was slashed in the face in Delaware County on Saturday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on a Route 108 bus along the intersection of Church Lane and Connell Avenue in Yeadon, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say a person on board the bus cut the driver in the face with a knife.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.