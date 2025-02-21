SEPTA names changes begin this weekend | What commuters should know

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Heads up SEPTA commuters. Some changes are coming on Sunday.
New spring schedules usher in changes to bus and metro line names.
For example, the "G" bus is becoming the "63 bus."
The "H" bus will turn into the "71 bus."
The Market-Frankford Line is becoming the "L."
The Broad Street Line is becoming the "B."
For more information on SEPTA Metro, visit the transit agency's website.