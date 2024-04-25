SEPTA says this will eliminate language barriers and create consistency, making it easy for new riders to understand.

SEPTA Metro: Philadelphia transit agency to use color-coded, letter system | What you need to know

SEPTA has updated its website ahead of the Philadelphia transit agency's transition to SEPTA Metro.

SEPTA has updated its website ahead of the Philadelphia transit agency's transition to SEPTA Metro.

SEPTA has updated its website ahead of the Philadelphia transit agency's transition to SEPTA Metro.

SEPTA has updated its website ahead of the Philadelphia transit agency's transition to SEPTA Metro.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA users will notice a new look to the website Thursday after the Philadelphia transit agency updated its webpage ahead of its transition to "SEPTA Metro."

In the future, routes will be organized by a color-coded, letter system.

RELATED: SEPTA's $2.6B budget plan includes improvements to safety and services

SEPTA says this will eliminate language barriers and create consistency, making it easy for new riders to understand.

Understanding letters, colors and numbers on SEPTA Metro

L (Blue): Market-Frankford Line

B (Orange): Broad Street Line

-B1: Local

-B2: Express

-B3: Spur

T (Green): Subway-surface trolleys

-T1: Route 10

-T2: Route 34

-T3: Route 13

-T4: Route 11

-T5: Route 36

G (Yellow): Route 15 Trolly

-G1: All stops

D (Pink): Media-Sharon Hill Line

-D1: Route 101

-D2: Route 102

M (Purple): Norristown High Speed Line

-M1: Local

For more information on SEPTA Metro, visit the transit agency's website.

RELATED: Philadelphia councilmembers take SEPTA to learn about commuter difficulties