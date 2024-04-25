SEPTA Metro: Philadelphia transit agency to use color-coded, letter system | What you need to know

SEPTA says this will eliminate language barriers and create consistency, making it easy for new riders to understand.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA users will notice a new look to the website Thursday after the Philadelphia transit agency updated its webpage ahead of its transition to "SEPTA Metro."
In the future, routes will be organized by a color-coded, letter system.
SEPTA says this will eliminate language barriers and create consistency, making it easy for new riders to understand.
L (Blue): Market-Frankford Line
B (Orange): Broad Street Line
-B1: Local
-B2: Express
-B3: Spur
T (Green): Subway-surface trolleys
-T1: Route 10
-T2: Route 34
-T3: Route 13
-T4: Route 11
-T5: Route 36
G (Yellow): Route 15 Trolly
-G1: All stops
D (Pink): Media-Sharon Hill Line
-D1: Route 101
-D2: Route 102
M (Purple): Norristown High Speed Line
-M1: Local
For more information on SEPTA Metro, visit the transit agency's website.
