SEPTA says all Regional Rail lines delayed due to mechanical issues near 30th Street Station

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 11:06PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All of SEPTA's Regional Rail Lines are experiencing delays due to mechanical issues near 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

The transit agency said Tuesday evening that the delays are up to 40 minutes.

There was no immediate word on the nature of the problem or how long it would take to make repairs.

The impacted lines include:

-Airport

-Chestnut Hill East

-Chestnut Hill West

-Cynwyd
-Fox Chase

-Doylestown

-Media

-Norristown

-Thorndale

-Trenton

-Warminster

-Newark

-West Trenton

