SEPTA steps up safety measures as students around Philadelphia head back to class

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is preparing for its annual influx of student riders as city schools come back into session next week.

The transit agency says it has fine-tuned its safety plan, putting new measures in place.

More than 100 officers will be in the field during school dismissals, officials say.

That's along with extended overlapping shifts to provide extra coverage during arrivals.

SEPTA says a new unit within the police force will be solely focused on student safety.

In addition to that, agency officials say they'll be installing new shields for drivers on several buses.

"The perception of our operators was their work conditions were unsafe and we think that's contributing to other areas of safety," said SEPTA Police Chief Chuck Lawson.

Lawson also reiterated the importance of having students use the SEPTA app to report any suspicious activity.