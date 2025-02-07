SEPTA's Wilmington-Newark Line back running after train fire in Ridley Park, Delaware County

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- SEPTA's Wilmington-Newark rail line is back up and running Friday morning after a six-car train carrying roughly 350 went up in flames on Thursday night in Delaware County.

New video shows the partially charred train being taken away overnight on Thursday from near the Crum-Lynne Station in Ridley Park, Delaware County. Sparks could be seen shooting off from the bottom as it pulled away.

Part of the train burst into flames as it was traveling from Philadelphia to Wilmington around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

IMAGE: A SEPTA train en route to Wilmington, Del., went up in flames in Delaware County on Feb. 6, 2025.

Fortunately, passengers smelled smoke and crews were able to move them back before the fire started.

"I could smell a weird smokey, sulfury smell," recalled Cynthia Kayati, of Smyrna, Delaware. "I thought it was the train, normal stuff, but it was getting really strong especially as we got to Crum Lynne."

"I started to smell it too after a little while. I think we got two stations down from here and then people were really starting to notice it, starting to panic a little bit," added Alvan Hurley, of Newark.

Bystander captures SEPTA train fire in Delaware County

"Very quick action by our crews that helped allow this to be a safe outcome," said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. "We don't know where this started, just that it was in the area underneath the train and then obviously engulfed the train in flames."

Everyone was evacuated safely.

Busch says SEPTA is investigating and reviewing the steps taken.

Service was halted for several hours before it resumed just after 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

