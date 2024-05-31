Bensalem Police believe that many more victims have not been identified.

Serial sextortion suspect arrested in Bensalem, Pa.; 9 victims ID'd, police fear there could be more

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old Bensalem Township man is in custody after turning himself in on multiple sextortion charges.

Jonathan Brodecki is facing multiple felony charges for the sexual extortion of 9 juvenile victims, according to Bensalem police. His victims range in age from 12 to 15 years old across multiple states.

In January, Bensalem police said they received information regarding the Snapchat account "jack_goodric" was sexually extorting a 15-year-old girl. Through their investigation, it was determined that Brodecki was the creator and user of the account.

Officials say Brodecki has been using the account to impersonate a middle-school or early high-school-aged boy, and was able to convince the 15-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.

When the 15-year-old victim attempted to break contact with Brodecki, he allegedly threatened to post the explicit content of her publically.

Through more investigation, detectives said they were able to identify with other victims who interacted with the "jack_goodric" account.

Investigators say in all the instances, Brodecki would "add" these girls on Snapchat and represent himself as a teenager. He would then request the girls to take and send him sexually explicit images, which many of the victims did.

Brodecki also allegedly sent sexually explicit images to the victims as well.

At least one of the victims, a 13-year-old girl, was sexually extorted by Brodecki, according to investigators. Brodecki also allegedly threatened to find and rape her, as well as publically post the explicit images of her.

Multiple electronic devices were seized from Brodecki's residence during a March 2024 search warrant. It was discovered through a forensic examination that Brodecki had also been using a fictional Instagram account for the same illegal purposes, officials said.

Brodecki has been charged with nine felony counts of sexual abuse of children, two felony counts of extortion/distribution of images, nine felony counts of sexual abuse of children and the possession of child pornography, as well as 14 felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor. He also faces several charges for disseminating obscene and other sexual materials to minors, corruption of minors, terroristic threats and stalking.

He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on a $5 million bail.

Anyone who recalls having contact with "jack_goodric" and other similar usernames on either Snapchat or Instagram is urged to contact Detective Ryan Kolb of the Bensalem Township Police Department at (215)-633-3746.