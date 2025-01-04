Man found with three handguns, two rifles on Amtrak train in Trenton: Police

TRENTON, New Jersey -- A man is in custody after he was found with three handguns and two rifles on an Amtrak train in Trenton, according to police.

The investigation began when New Jersey Transit police were notified of an unattended bag in Newark Penn Station around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Police inspected the bag and found a handgun and loaded rifle. Authorities determined that the person who had left the bag had purchased an Amtrak ticket and was on a train destined for Virginia.

Police stopped that Amtrak train in Trenton, and after the suspect resisted arrest, he was placed in custody, police said.

The suspect was found with three handguns and two rifles on the train, according to police.

A K-9 unit swept and cleared the Amtrak train, forcing train traffic to stop temporarily in Trenton. It has since resumed.

Police said the investigation is continuing.