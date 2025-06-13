Six sets of twins set to graduate from NJ high school with special memories

BARNEGAT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Not one, not two, but six sets of twins have made their senior class feel more like a family at Barnegat High School.

Some twins enjoyed playing sports together from freshman to senior year. Others took different classes and joined different clubs but always reunited at home each afternoon.

Some are attending the same colleges together, while others are splitting up for the first time.

The senior class will graduate from Barnegat High School on June 18, 2025.

Watch the video above to meet each set of twins and see what their high school experience was like.

