24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Six sets of twins set to graduate from NJ high school with special memories

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Friday, June 13, 2025 9:39PM
Six sets of twins set to graduate from NJ high school
Not one, not two, but six sets of twins have made their senior class feel more like a family at Barnegat High School this year.

BARNEGAT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Not one, not two, but six sets of twins have made their senior class feel more like a family at Barnegat High School.

Some twins enjoyed playing sports together from freshman to senior year. Others took different classes and joined different clubs but always reunited at home each afternoon.

Some are attending the same colleges together, while others are splitting up for the first time.

The senior class will graduate from Barnegat High School on June 18, 2025.

Watch the video above to meet each set of twins and see what their high school experience was like.

RELATED: Crossing guard gets farewell surprise on last day at work

Fire Police Captain John Wentworth has served as a crossing guard in Royersford for 22 years. His last day at work was one to remember.
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW