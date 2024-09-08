Several Center City streets to go car-free every Sunday in September

18th Street is one of many blocks that will be car-free on Sundays for the next several weeks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From people walking their dogs, children playing with bubbles and lounging in chairs, you can see it all at Open Streets - all except cars.

18th Street is one of many blocks that will be car-free on Sundays, which means you can enjoy the space, entertainment and food without the worrying of traffic.

"It's about a 15-20 minute walk from where we live. We love coming to Rittenhouse Square. Even more special with the streets blocked off," said Gabriella Scott from Logan Square.

"It's a lot calmer and nicer this morning because no cars honking or anything," said Tina Abbasian.

A seven block stretch including 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th will be shut down to traffic for the weekly Sunday event.

Alyssa Sihelnik says her family of four biked from Fishtown to take part.

"This has been wonderful! We didn't even have to take the car down, road right down Spruce Street on our bicycles. And he sees all these things over here so we are going to go and walk and enjoy our time here," said Alyssa Sihelnik.

Open Streets: West Walnut, is an initiative by the Center City District with support from Rittenhouse Row and the City of Philadelphia.

The groups joined together for a special ribbon cutting at the start of the event.

"We thought we would lean into our identity as the most walkable city in America and make ourselves a little more walkable for 4 Sundays in September," said President & CEO, Center City District, Prema Katari Gupta.

The car-free streets also corresponds with the fall-installment of Center City District restaurant week that will highlight more than 115 eateries and their discounted menus.

Restaurant week discounts will run from September 8th to September 21st.

"We are very excited, very excited. We are opening an hour earlier at 11am every Sunday, super excited to see the business it brings to Walnut Street," said Melissa Ziulinksi, General Manager of Walnut Garden.

Organizers say this is more than a street closure, but all about community.

Closures will begin at 10 a.m. and streets will reopen at 5 p.m.