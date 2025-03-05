Several federal buildings in Philadelphia may be sold after being deemed as 'non-core' properties

The Trump administration on Tuesday published a list of more than 400 federal properties it says it could close or sell.

The Trump administration on Tuesday published a list of more than 400 federal properties it says it could close or sell.

The Trump administration on Tuesday published a list of more than 400 federal properties it says it could close or sell.

The Trump administration on Tuesday published a list of more than 400 federal properties it says it could close or sell.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several federal buildings in Philadelphia may be put up for sale.

The Trump administration on Tuesday published a list of more than 400 federal properties it says it could close or sell after deeming them "not core to government operations."

The General Services administration posted a list "non-core" properties, on the GSA website.

"We are identifying buildings and facilities that are not core to government operations, or non-core properties for disposal. Selling ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal spaces. Disposing of these assets helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in high-quality work environments that support agency missions," according to the GSA website.

Philadelphia buildings that were listed include the Mid Atlantic Social Security Center on Spring Garden Street, the U.S. Custom House on Chestnut Street, and the Veterans Administration Center on Wissahickon Avenue.

The General Services Administration posted a list "non-core" properties, on the GSA website.

Several other buildings on the chopping block house agencies that Trump has long criticized and targeted, notably the FBI and Justice Department. The FBI and HUD headquarters are also prime examples of the brutalist architectural style that Trump has tried for years to eliminate, preferring traditional, neo-classical architecture instead.

Eliminating federal office space has been a top priority of the new administration. Last month, GSA regional managers received a message from the agency's Washington headquarters ordering them to begin terminating leases on all of the roughly 7,500 federal offices nationwide.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has listed scores of canceled office leases on DOGE's official website, raising questions around the country about what will happen to services provided from those offices.

The GSA has not issued a comment on the potential sales.

A statement on the webpage suggests some of the spaces are vacant or cost too much to maintain and that money from any sales would be reinvested in what the agency calls "high-quality work environments."

The Associated Press contributed to this post.

