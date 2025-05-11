Family seeks justice after grandson shot, killed in 2023

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of Shaheed Thompson is seeking justice for his murder.

"I want justice for my grandson," pleads Thompson's grandmother.

The 28-year-old was gunned down just before midnight on June 11, 2023 on the 2600 block of South 78th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

He was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital where he died a half hour later.

His family says that Thompson had just gotten off a bus, headed to another family member's home, when it happened.

The family is making a plea for someone to come forward.

"I would like someone to be prosecuted. If it's multiple people I want them to be prosecuted".

The Citizens Crime Commission is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

You can remain anonymous.

"I just don't understand. I really want justice for my grandson's murder".