Shark Tank Casting Team will be in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Shark Tank Casting Team will be in the Event Center at Rivers Philadelphia starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 11.

Applications are available online at ABC.com and on-site.

Contestants may begin lining up at 8 a.m. on the morning of the casting call.

Numbered wristbands will be distributed between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and the first pitches will begin at approximately 10 a.m.