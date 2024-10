Sharrie Williams among speakers at event for young women in Philadelphia high schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Young women from Philadelphia high schools had a chance to hear from female business leaders and explore possibilities for the future.

Action News anchor Sharrie Williams was among the speakers on Wednesday in Spring Garden.

It was all part of the Junior Achievement of Southeastern PA Rising Women event.

Organizers say it gives the students an opportunity to dream big and prepare them to succeed in the next phase of their lives.