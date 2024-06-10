Shattered glass lines West Philadelphia street after multiple car break-ins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple car owners woke up Monday morning to find their vehicles had been broken into along a West Philadelphia street.

Neighbors say at least eight cars were hit overnight along the 800 block of North 48th Street.

"From the looks of it to me, they are just rummaging through finding anything. I had a little bit of money, just some loose change," said Timothy Hills.

He showed us items from people's cars that were discarded in nearby bushes.

Another neighbor showed us a rock that he believes was used to shatter his window.

Neighbors say it's not the first time this has happened.

"It has happened several times before. I have other cars I had broken into about three to four years ago," Hills said. "It stopped for a while and now it's just started up again."

Philadelphia police officers were on the scene taking reports and investigating this latest rash of car break-ins.