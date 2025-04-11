Shelter Me: Meet adorable 4-month-old Jack Russell pup Charlie from Rylie's Rescue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me features Charlie, an adorable puppy from Rylie's Rescue.
Charlie is a 4-month-old Jack Russell who is sweet, energetic and spunky. He was rescued from a puppy mill and is looking for a fresh start.
Charlie loves kids and other dogs. Because he has so much energy, would do well in a home with an active family who can give him proper puppy training.
Charlie is microchipped and up-to-date on all his vaccines. He will certainly bring lots of love to a lucky family!
If you think Charlie could be a match for you, visit Rylie's Rescue online to learn more and fill out an adoption application or look at any of their other adoptable dogs looking for a loving home.