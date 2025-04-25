Shelter Me: Meet Benji from Last Chance Ranch!

If you are looking for an adventure buddy, Benji is your dog.

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This week, we have a very special Shelter Me. This time we went on the road to Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown, Bucks County.

The rescue there helps many different animals including horses, goats, guinea pigs, dogs and cats.

Last Chance Ranch currently rents the 35-acre facility where they are located. Renting this property comes with a lot of limitations, including limited spaces for barn yard animals.

That is why Last Chance Ranch recently purchased new farm land in Upper Bucks County. Last Chance Ranch just launched a capital campaign to raise funds to build a new facility on that land so that they can continue to expand and rescue more animals.

This will allow them to have so much more space and care for their animals.

If you wish to help, you can visit Last Chance Ranch Capital Campaign.

While 6abc visited Last Chance Ranch, we were introduced to Benji!

Benji is looking for a new home. He is described as a mixed breed, medium-sized dog and is believed to be about 4 years old.

Benji was originally adopted at 1 years old, but was returned due to the family having a new baby. He wasn't getting the attention he deserved and needed, so Benji returned to the ranch.

He is a volunteer favorite and an all around good boy. If you are looking for an adventure buddy, Benji is your dog.

If you would like to adopt Benji or are interested in seeing any of the other animals at Last Chance Ranch, visit Last Chance Ranch - Adopt.