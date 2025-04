Shelter Me: Meet Buttercup from the PSPCA

This sweet boy has been at the SPCA for over a year as a protective custody case. Now, Buttercup is looking for his forever home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we're featuring Buttercup from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Cecily Tynan introduces us to the sweet boy, known affectionately as "Buttercup."

Buttercup is a four-year-old mixed breed with a shy demeanor, at first, then he is all love! Buttercup loves all other dogs and would be great in a home with older kids.