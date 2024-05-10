Shelter Me: Meet Daisy, this beautiful golden retriever found her loving home

Angie Lafond, Director of Rylie's Rescue, introduced us to her beautiful friend, Daisy.

6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted Rylie's Rescue based near Skippack, Pennsylvania.

Rylie's Rescue is a foster-based rescue which was founded to accommodate the need for a dog rescue mission in the community. Their mission is to rescue and rehome animals that have been abandoned, neglected or abused.

Daisy is a 4-year-old Golden Retriever who was rescued from a local Amish puppy mill farm. She weighs about 65 pounds and is full of nothing but love and affection.

Daisy spent her life in a kennel and was used solely for breeding. Despite her tough past, Daisy could not be more lovable. She gets along well with humans and dogs of all sizes. She has a timid side, but once she warms up to you, she is all love.

We are happy to announce that Daisy has found her perfect, loving forever home!

If you want to adopt any of her rescue friends, please visit https://ryliesrescue.org/.