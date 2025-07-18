Gucci loves curling up on your lap and snuggling.

Shelter Me: Meet Gucci, a sweet, toy-loving dog in need of a new home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me featured a sweet pup from the Gloucester County Animal Shelter.

Meet Gucci! He is a 6-year-old pit bull terrier who's heart is as big as his name is stylish, according to his shelter friends.

After his family lost their home in a fire, Gucci was surrendered to Gloucester County Animal Shelter along with his sister, Chanel. Both dogs are still looking for a home.

It took Gucci a little bit of time to adjust to his new life in the shelter, but once he was comfortable-- his true loving personality shined through.

Gucci loves curling up on your lap and snuggling. He is described as affectionate, gentle and a big fan of his toys.

Gucci gets along really well with both other dogs and cats and he would work just fine in a home with gentle children.

Gloucester County Animal Shelter says Gucci is so easy to fall in love with.

If you are interested in adopting Gucci or any other lovable pets in need of a home, visit Gloucester County Animal Shelter.