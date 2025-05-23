Shelter Me: Meet Linc and Elodie, two lovable and energetic dogs looking for their forever families

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me features a double dose of cute with two lovable and energetic pups who are both looking for a place to call their forever home.

First up is Linc from Providence Animal Center in Media, Delaware County.

Linc has been waiting for his family at the shelter since April 2024.

He's a 2-year-old, 35 lb. pit mix with lots of energy, who also loves to calmly snuggle on your lap.

His foster family says he's great with people and other dogs and his ideal family would preferably have another friendly dog for him to play with.

If you're interested in adopting Linc, visit ProvidenceAC.org and fill out an application.

Shelter Me: Elodie and Linc

Next up is Elodie from Harley's Haven in Perkasie, Bucks County.

She's a 2-year-old pit mix, about 55 lbs. with lots of energy, so she would do well with a family who has older kids so she doesn't knock them over.

Elodie loves to play with toys and run! Her perfect family would have a fenced in yard so she can play fetch and let out those zoomies!

She also loves to snuggle and is described as a stage 5 clinger who just wants to shower her family with all the love she can give.

If you think Elodie would be a good fit for your family, visit HarleysHavenDogRescue.com for more information.