Meet Mateo and Shortie! This bonded pair of dogs are looking for a home

Mateo and Shortie are a small mixed breed who have been together since they were born.

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted ACCT Philly in North Philadelphia, which handles nearly 18,000 animals.

ACCT Philly's Communications Coordinator Mikayla Allen introduced us to Mateo and Shortie! This bonded pair is looking for a new home.

Mateo and Shortie would work well in a home where they are the only pets. They are known to work well with children.

If you are interested in adopting this adorable pair or any of their Shelter friends, you can visit ACCTphilly.org.