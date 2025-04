She absolutely loves kids and loves to curl up on your lap and cuddle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me featured a loving pup, Myrtle, from Main Line Animal Rescue.

Myrtle is about 6 years old and weighs about 15 pounds.

She absolutely loves kids and loves a great cuddle.

Her ideal home is a family with kids or an active home without any other dogs. Myrtle loves to go on hikes and adventures.

If you think Myrtle could be a match for you, click here to learn more.