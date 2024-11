Shelter Me: Meet Ophelia!

We are trying to find a forever home for a shy, snuggly, sweetie named Ophelia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's Shelter Me, we are trying to find a forever home for a shy, snuggly, sweetie named Ophelia.

Cecily Tynan introduces us to the lovable former stray, now at ACCT Philly.